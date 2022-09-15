Whittier Street Health Center Recognizes September as Healthy Aging Awareness Month

Healthy Aging Awareness Month

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier Street Health Center, a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high-quality and accessible health care and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, recognizes Healthy Aging Month as a time to celebrate life and the positive aspects of growing older.

September has been designated as Healthy Aging Month since 1992, originated to encourage people to focus on their health and take precautions to help them face the challenges that come with aging.

The annual observance raises awareness about the physical and mental health of older adults and serves as a reminder that as we age, our minds and bodies change. Healthy Aging Month stresses the importance of maintaining a healthful lifestyle and taking safeguards to help deal with changes and prevent some common age-related health problems.

Those precautions include a doctor-sanctioned exercise program, a healthy diet, social interaction, and regular medical, dental, and optometry appointments.

"The importance of taking a proactive approach to aging by adopting healthy habits and behaviors, managing existing health conditions, and staying connected to your community cannot be overstated," said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. "By recognizing September as Healthy Aging Month, we become more mindful about our overall health and acknowledge that even small changes can have a big impact on physical and mental health."

About Whittier Street Health Center

Whittier Street Health Center is an independently licensed community health care center with a mission of providing high-quality, reliable and accessible primary healthcare for diverse populations while promoting wellness and eliminating health and social disparities. A champion of equitable access to high-quality, patient-focused care, social justice and economic equity, Whittier Street Health Center is accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC), certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, and recognized by the NCQA for its Behavioral Health Integration. Through its locations in Roxbury and North Dorchester, and its Mobile Health Van program, Whittier Street Health Center serves more than 30,000 patients and 20,000 community outreach visits annually; its ethnically and racially diverse patient base is primarily made up of individuals from Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, the South End and greater Boston. Approximately 28% of Whittier's patients are uninsured. Whittier Street Health Center provides a comprehensive array of 40 healthcare programs and services designed to meet the primary health care, behavioral health, and social needs of the community. For more information, please visit www.wshc.org as well as Facebook (www.facebook.com/WhittierStreetHealthCenter), Twitter (@Whittier_Boston), or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/whittier-street-health-center), or call 617-989-3221. For press inquiries please contact Nicole Hales at 617-947-7983 or nhales@prfirst.com.

