Whitney Way Thore Says It's 'So Painful to Hear' Ex-Fiancé Chase Severino Is Engaged Again

Whitney Way Thore can't help but feel hurt by the news that her ex-fiancé Chase Severino is engaged to the woman he cheated on her with, even if she's not surprised.

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Severino tries to quickly slip in the news of his engagement as they're catching up at a bar. After telling Thore that his soon-to-be brother-in-law proposed to his sister, Severino jokes that "he's trying to take my thunder because he did it three days after I proposed."

A stunned Thore confirms, with her jaw dropped, that he's engaged.

"That's nice," the reality star, 37, says. "That sounded really weird, I just heard myself say that, but no really, congratulations."

Severino, who has a 1-year-old daughter with his new fiancée, tells Thore that he's "glad we can be friends and cool about it."

In a separate interview, though, Thore admits that it was tough to learn he's engaged again.

"I definitely never expected that this would be so painful to hear," she says. "It's crazy to think that within a year, someone that I used to be in a relationship with is now a father and is engaged, and I'm still single with no children, obviously, and I don't even know like, what is going on with my love life. I don't know where things are with the French man and me."

Thore adds that "it's hard not to compare yourself and think, ah, I wish things had happened for me that quickly. But I know we're all on our own timelines."

After getting over the shock, Thore asks Severino how he popped the question.

"We were in Jamaica," he says. "So just went to some waterfalls, it's called Dunn's Falls. So we went to that, and then I had this ring in my pocket, and the water's just crushing me. So I was like, 'Sarah, let's take a picture,' and then…"

"Wait, so you proposed to her in the exact same way you proposed to me," Thore tells him, smiling.

Whitney Way Thore

Whitney Way Thore/Instagram Chase Severino and Whitney Way Thore after their engagement

Severino tries to deny it at first, but then quickly realizes that his proposal to Thore — on top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris as he pretended to get a photo — is extremely similar.

"I was like, we're on the top of a waterfall, let's take a picture," he says, before laughing. "Now were saying it, it kind of seems…yeah. I'm a one-trick pony I guess."

Thore says in a separate interview that though it's hard to hear that Severino is engaged, she knew it was coming.

"I'm teasing Chase about recycling proposal ideas, but the news of an engagement is not very surprising," she says. "I am happy for him and I wish him the best. I just assumed that this would happen sooner or later."

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.