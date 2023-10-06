Whitney Seniors putting on Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale Sept. 30

The Whitney Seniors New Outlook held an Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale at the Whitney Seniors’ Centre on Sept. 30. The event provided the community the opportunity to come out and meet some South Algonquin Township artists, look at their work and have a chance at winning one of their pieces, via the raffle. The Whitney Seniors New Outlook raised $1,253.75 from the event for their organization. Patsy Shalla, president of the Whitney Seniors New Outlook and Barney Baker and Art Ruzkowski, two of the local artists whose works were shown and raffled off, comment on this event.

The Whitney Seniors New Outlook Art Show and Raffle, which took place at the Whitney Seniors Centre on Sept. 30, had tickets for the raffle available at a cost of three tickets for $5. The raffle prizes won were as follows; a framed print by Arthur Ruzkowski, a framed painting by Clayton Kuiack, a print of canvas by Adam Holmberg, a wooden bowl by Barney Baker, a painting by Mariska McEathron, and a pet portrait by K. Fuller Creations.

Shalla told The Bancroft Times on Sept. 24 that this was a new event for South Algonquin and that the executive of the Whitney Seniors New Outlook has taken on the initiative of focusing the spotlight on local artists working in the shadows of the art world in South Algonquin.

“This project will help those artists gain public recognition and encourage them to partake in perhaps a yearly event that will enhance their personal efforts and will also show their support for the Whitney Seniors New Outlook program of South Algonquin,” she says.

Baker, also known as the Whitney Carver, who had a wooden bowl he created as one of the raffle prizes to be won, told The Bancroft Times on Sept. 23 that upon retiring from the Royal Canadian Air Force after 29 years as an aerospace engineering officer and another nine plus years in the Canadian Space Agency, he really wanted to achieve a more balanced lifestyle by improving his imaginative and creative side.

“I chose to work with that which surrounds us in this area, the wood is nature’s art and provides the most amazing patterns which only need to be released from the piece of wood. I have still much to learn and I shall continue to work with nature and hopefully become more adept at bringing forth the full natural beauty of nature that surrounds us all. I look forward to this art show and gathering of local artists, some of whom I have met. To view and understand the imagination and creativity of others will be an education and an opportunity for growth of my own goals,” he says.

The day of the Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale, the organizers and artists all agreed that there was a good turnout to the event for such a small town like Whitney. Organizer Elaine Szczygiel said that the baked goods on hand were provided by the Whitney Seniors members and that all proceeds raised from the Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale would go toward Whitney Seniors New Outlook and its programs. The price for a coffee and a muffin was $5 and the good company was free.

Art Ruzkowski, who was there exhibiting his paintings, said that through art you can change society and make people better. His wife Diane agreed, and said that many people had come out that day.

“They’re bringing their kids and they really enjoyed it,” she says.

Shalla told The Bancroft Times that overall, she thought the event was a great success.

“They have also agreed to make it an annual event so that was the other thing that came out of it,” she says. “We also raised $1,253.75 for the Whitney Seniors New Outlook.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times