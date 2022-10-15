Whitney Rose Says She Misses Mary M. Cosby on 'RHOSLC': 'She Brought a Lot'

Dave Quinn
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18163 -- Pictured: Mary Cosby -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19154 -- Pictured: Whitney Rose -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Mary M. Cosby may be gone from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but she's certainly not forgotten!

At BravoCon on Saturday, Whitney Rose opened up about Cosby's absence from the third season of the reality franchise, revealing that she wishes Cosby was still on the show.

"I miss her one-liners so much," Rose, 36, revealed on the "Bravo, Bravo, Effing Bravo" panel. "I always waited to see what would come out of her mouth. There'd be mass chaos happening and I always wanted to know what she'd say."

"She brought a lot," Rose added. "You don't really realize when someone's gone, even if they're not your fan and they're rude, she brought a lot to the show. And we miss her."

Rose was on the panel alongside Real Housewives of Dubai star Lesa Milan, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid.

She went on to recall some of her favorite Cosby moments, including the RHOSLC alum calling Rose "little girl" and how Cosby made Rose wear booties over her heels when she visited her home.

"I mean, she fell asleep at reunion!" Rose recalled.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY

Cosby left RHOSLC after skipping the show's second season reunion.

"I didn't go because it was one-sided," she later explained of her absence during a conversation on Twitter Spaces. "Everyone heard one side of what they felt. I mean, they told lies, one side of my story."

Executive Producer Andy Cohen said it was "very disappointing" that Cosby opted not to attend but he "had a sense" that she would likely skip it.

"I spoke to her on New Year's Eve, a few hours before I went on the air [for CNN], we had a long talk," he said while hosting Sirius XM's Radio Andy. "It's her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore."

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Elsewhere in the BravoCon panel, a fan asked Rose how she could support Cosby amid rumors that surfaced on the show that her church was a cult that stole money from its patrons.

"We still don't know," Rose said of the accusations. "Actually, Mary choosing not to come to reunion was a disappointment because we never got to hear her side of her story. But I wouldn't say we support that. Me saying we miss her one liners doesn't mean I support that."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo. In addition to Rose, Jen Shah,, Lisa BarlowMeredith Marks and Heather Gay also star.

BravoCon is continuing through the weekend at the Javits Center in New York City.

