Whitney Port Reveals Her Surrogate Experienced Two Back-to-Back Miscarriages: 'It's Weighing Me Down'

Port and husband Tim Rosenman shared an update about their journey to have another baby on a recent episode of her 'With Whit' podcast

whitneyeveport/Instagram Whitney Port

Whitney Port is sharing a difficult setback on her journey to have another baby.

On the Nov. 7 episode of her With Whit podcast, the former reality star, 38, and husband Tim Rosenman revealed that they decided to turn to surrogacy last year after "a really long struggle of not being able to conceive on our own."

They said they found an "amazing" surrogate and ended up doing two embryo transfers with her, only to face heartbreak. "Both transfers ended up miscarrying," Port said. "The last miscarriage was just a month ago."

Rosenman added, "And it's worth saying that both were after seven and a half weeks, where we were told we had a 97% chance of successful pregnancy. So to have that back to back, the odds are really crazy."

The experiences have the couple — who are parents to 6-year-old son Sonny Sanford — questioning whether something might be amiss. "So we're thinking, is there something going on, either with the surrogate or with our embryos?" Rosenman continued.

Now, they are grappling with what steps to take next. "We're kind of at this beginning phase again where we still have three embryos left, two that are tested, one that's untested," Port explained.

"We are deciding do we try a new lab? Do we do another round of egg retrieval to get new embryos? Like, are all these embryos from the last batch not good, or do we put in one of the embryos that's already made in the surrogate right now and just get that going while we make a plan to do another egg retrieval."

While she was quick to note that they are "not back to square one" because they are in the fortunate position to still have three embryos remaining and a surrogacy agency assisting them, she said "it feels [like they are starting over] each time a miscarriage happens."

Rosenman said the whole process has taken a lot out of them. "All the emailing and the scheduling, it's like another job. The administrative work of getting this done is so tedious and adds another layer of exhaustion."

Whitney Port/Instagram Whitney Port, husband Tim Rosenman and their son Sonny

For Port, the constant worry about things she ultimately has no control over has been difficult to manage. "The thing that's on my mind is how I operate and simplify and try to maintain some peace and calm while dealing with these other things that are happening," she explained. "There is nothing I can do about it, but it's weighing me down. I want to be present [at work], be there for Sonny."

In recent years, Port has been candid about her fertility challenges on both her YouTube channel and podcast. The Hills alum experienced multiple pregnancy losses before announcing in November 2021 that she was pregnant. Shortly after, she revealed she had miscarried.

"I'm so sad to say this, but we lost the baby," she wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time. "We found out yesterday, I don't even really know what to say here. I recorded a full verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I'll put out on my podcast next week."

When she first announced the pregnancy on YouTube, Port — who was seven weeks along at the time — said her doctors had been monitoring her closely because of her history of miscarriages. "I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."

She went on to explain that an ultrasound showed that the pregnancy was not progressing normally. "Whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I'm at," she said.

During a follow-up ultrasound, her doctors failed to find the baby's heartbeat. "I went today for the eight [week] and four-day ultrasound, and last week the baby had doubled and he heard the heartbeat, and then this week there was no heartbeat," she said.

When she shared the news of her pregnancy loss, Port offered a heartfelt message of support for other women experiencing similar challenges. "Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now," she said on her Instagram Story.



