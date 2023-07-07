Whitney Port and Husband Tim Rosenman 'Seriously' Considering Surrogacy for Second Baby

'The Hills' star and her husband are "still figuring things out" as they hope to expand their family

Randy Shropshire/Getty Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman.

Whitney Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, are exploring surrogacy after experiencing multiple pregnancy losses to expand their family.

“I’m still figuring things out and nothing is, like, 100 percent yet and so it’s one of those things where you’re scared to put it out into the universe until you know what’s happening,” Port, 38, told Us Weekly Thursday. "But for me, like, I suffered from secondary infertility, and it has just been such a process both physically and mentally to get to that second baby."

The former The Hills star added that she and Rosenman, 42, are "going through the motions of surrogacy" and "really seriously thinking about that and we have embryos [stored]."

Port cautioned that the couple has not started the process yet. "Like, it just doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a whole thing," she told the outlet. She explained that her efforts to get pregnant have been "all-consuming" and she struggled to find happiness.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Whitney Port.

“I wasn’t able to be present and happy and a decent version of myself," the former MTV star said. "So I think hopefully if this new route can happen that would be the biggest blessing of all time. But, we’ll see."

Port and Rosenman are parents to son Sonny Sanford, who celebrates his sixth birthday later this month. She suffered multiple pregnancy losses before announcing she was with child again in November 2021.

However, when sharing that news, Port revealed her fears of an "unhealthy" pregnancy, seven weeks in. Two weeks later, Port announced on YouTube that she experienced another pregnancy loss.

During an episode of Port's With Whit podcast, she told listeners she planned to take time before making a decision about whether to try to have another baby.

"I'm not going to have to make the decision of like, do I even want to have a second child anymore? Do I want to go through IVF? Do I want to make a child in a lab?" she said. "I just didn't think I was going to have to answer all those questions and now it just feels like I have a lot of responsibility to make those decisions." Toward the end of the episode, Port said she would "take it day by day and not force anything" on herself.

In a February 2022 episode of PEOPLE's Me Becoming Mom podcast, Port said she and Rosenman met with a fertility doctor and were in the "discovery phase."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Whitney Port.

"I'm a little overwhelmed already, it already starts to feel like, oh my gosh now someone else is watching my life," Port explained at the time. "It's also hard for me because I just only had my D&C three weeks ago at this point, so I'm still very early in the discovery. I don't even know when the date of my last period is... You realize how much you have to get into all those details and the timing and it just becomes like a whole other job."

During the same podcast, Rosenman discussed his "progressions of emotions" after his wife's pregnancy losses.

"Initially, I was upset and angry and had all those feelings, but it was important to balance out how we as a family were dealing with it," Rosenman explained. "It's a different situation for both me and Whitney because we both lost the opportunity of a baby, but it happened in Whitney's body. So it's important for me to recognize that we're going through something that is similar, yet definitely different."

