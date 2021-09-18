Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard remake signs up Matthew López to write script

Photo credit: Warner Bros.

The Bodyguard remake has hired award-winning playwright Matthew López to pen the script.

First announced over a decade ago, Warner Bros' plans to reimagine Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner's iconic romantic thriller have obviously hit a few roadblocks along the way, but the foot is well and truly on the gas now.

López, whose play The Inheritance garnered great acclaim, was first reported to be involved via Variety.

In other news, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress Naomi Ackie is set to portray Houston in a biopic of the late 'I Will Always Love You' singer titled I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Director Stella Meghie commented around Christmastime 2020: "We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston.

"Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life."

Music producer Clive Davis went on to add: "Naomi Ackie's screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine.

"Although Whitney's incomparable vocals are used for all the songs, Naomi's extraordinary acting range enables her to masterfully capture Whitney's unique charm, star power, and, of course, her personal struggles. Naomi is the real deal and I can't imagine a better choice for this iconic role."

Houston tragically passed away at the age of 48 in 2012, with The Record Academy president Neil Portnow stating at the time: "Whitney Houston was one of the world's greatest pop singers of all time who leaves behind a robust musical soundtrack spanning the past three decades.

"Her powerful voice graced many memorable and award-winning songs. A light has been dimmed in our music community today, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, fans and all who have been touched by her beautiful voice."

