Whitney Cummings gives birth to first child: '3-D printed a human'

"Enjoy me never having brushed hair again," the comedian joked on Instagram.

Whitney Cummings just dropped her latest project: a new baby.

The comedian announced the birth of her first child on Dec. 17 on Instagram, posting a picture of her in all her maternal glow, breastfeeding, with her little one's even littler arm just barely in view.

"3-D printed a human," Cummings captioned the post. "Enjoy me never having brushed hair again."

Cummings announced her pregnancy in similar lighthearted fashion back in June, posting a picture of her playing with her dog and writing, "In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December."

Cummings didn't share the identity of the father, but she incorporated her pregnancy into her standup act as well her OnlyFans TV comedy special Whitney Cummings: Mouthy, in which she was seven months pregnant.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.