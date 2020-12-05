Whitney Collings death: Bad Girls Club star dies aged 33
Bad Girls Club star Whitney Collings has died at the age of 33.
According to TMZ, Collings’s mother, Linda Houghton Collings, shared the news on Facebook.
“I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart,” she wrote of her daughter.
Collings is reported to have died on Thursday 3 December in hospital near Boston. A cause of death has not been revealed.
Collings appeared on season three of Bad Girls Club in 2008, when she was 21 years old. She quickly became known as “Boston” due to her pride for her hometown.
The controversial US reality series followed a group of “unruly” young women who were brought to stay in a luxury mansion for three months, and told to abide by a set of rules.
At the time, Collings was studying biology and physics at Salem State University, according to a profile in the Boston Herald.
She was removed from the house after the third season over a physical altercation.
A number of Collings’s friends and fellow Bad Girls Club stars shared tributes to her on social media.
“God has gained another beautiful sweet angel,” wrote season two’s Darlen Escobar.
Florina “Flo” Kaja, who appeared on season four, shared a post that commented on the number of former Bad Girls Club stars who had died, including Dimetra “Mimi” Roche, who died just a few months before Collings in July this year.
“Countless girls been through depression? Addictions? Gotten in trouble? Posting themselves broken and afraid?” she wrote.
“Why are so many Bad Girls Club members going through this? What is the pattern? Thankful I got through this, I am here and I have healed, so my theory is that many of the girls experienced what [you] did, you get on TV, you blow up overnight and then you beat yourself doing these clubs you have people bullying you for being the bad girl they hate!” she continued.
“Girls of BGC please if you’re going through something I understand I have been there in the worst way, and we do it all in public! I love you all!”
The Independent has contacted representatives at NBCUniversal, the owner of the Oxygen TV channel, for comment.
