Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2021 Distributions

Whitestone REIT
·3 min read

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) released the federal income tax treatment of 2021 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204). The final classifications of the distributions for 2021, which will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows:

Ex-Dividend
Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Total Capital
Gain
Distribution

Unrecaptured
Sec 1250 Gain (1)

Return of
Capital
(Nontaxable
Distribution)

Section 199A
Dividends (2)

1/4/2021

1/5/2021

1/14/2021

$

0.035000

$

0.028240

$

-

$

-

$

0.006760

$

0.028240

2/1/2021

2/2/2021

2/11/2021

$

0.035000

$

0.028240

$

-

$

-

$

0.006760

$

0.028240

3/1/2021

3/2/2021

3/11/2021

$

0.035833

$

0.028912

$

-

$

-

$

0.006921

$

0.028912

4/1/2021

4/5/2021

4/14/2021

$

0.035833

$

0.028912

$

-

$

-

$

0.006921

$

0.028912

5/3/2021

5/4/2021

5/13/2021

$

0.035833

$

0.028912

$

-

$

-

$

0.006921

$

0.028912

6/1/2021

6/2/2021

6/10/2021

$

0.035833

$

0.028912

$

-

$

-

$

0.006921

$

0.028912

7/1/2021

7/2/2021

7/14/2021

$

0.035833

$

0.028912

$

-

$

-

$

0.006921

$

0.028912

8/2/2021

8/3/2021

8/12/2021

$

0.035833

$

0.028912

$

-

$

-

$

0.006921

$

0.028912

9/1/2021

9/2/2021

9/14/2021

$

0.035833

$

0.028912

$

-

$

-

$

0.006921

$

0.028912

10/1/2021

10/4/2021

10/14/2021

$

0.035833

$

0.028912

$

-

$

-

$

0.006921

$

0.028912

11/1/2021

11/2/2021

11/12/2021

$

0.035833

$

0.028912

$

-

$

-

$

0.006921

$

0.028912

12/1/2021

12/2/2021

12/13/2021

$

0.035833

$

0.028912

$

-

$

-

$

0.006921

$

0.028912

2021 Total

$

0.428330

$

0.345600

$

-

$

-

$

0.082730

$

0.345600

80.685

%

0.000

%

0.000

%

19.315

%

80.685

%


(1) Represents additional characterization of, and is included in, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."

(2) Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Whitestone REIT cash distributions. For additional information, contact Whitestone REIT's Investor Relations Department.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to Create Communities in Our Properties through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of local, regional and national tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment, and experiences.

Whitestone (NYSE: WSR) pays monthly dividends to its shareholders and it has consistently done so for more than 15 years. Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com and www.linkedin.com/company/whitestone-reit.

Contact Whitestone REIT:
Rebecca Elliott
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(713) 435-2219
relliott@whitestonereit.com



