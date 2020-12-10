Whitestone Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividends, Provides a Business Update Related to COVID-19 Rental Collections and Liquidity Borrowings

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of open-air, e-commerce resistant, lifestyle community-centered retail properties located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent Texas and Arizona markets in the Sunbelt, provides a business update regarding the dividend for the first quarter of 2021, liquidity borrowings, and rental collections for the month of November.



Dividend Announcement

Whitestone REIT’s Board of Trustees has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.035 per share on the Company’s common shares and operating partnership units. The dividend amount of $0.035 per share represents a quarterly amount of $0.105, and an annualized amount of $0.42 per share. The first quarter dividend distribution for 2021 will be as detailed below:

Month Record Date Payment Date January 1/5/2021 1/14/2021 February 2/2/2021 2/11/2021 March 3/2/2021 3/11/2021

Full Repayment of COVID Liquidity Borrowings

By year-end, the Company expects to repay in full the liquidity borrowings of $30 million that Whitestone had previously drawn on its unsecured credit facility on March 17th 2020. The Company repaid approximately $10 million in Q3 2020 and expects to repay the remaining $20 million in December 2020.

The payoff of liquidity was from cash flow and cash on hand.

Rental Collections(1)

November

2020 Third Quarter

2020 Second Quarter

2020 % of Billed Recurring Rents

Collected - Cash 92.4% 90% 81%

(1) Collection rates are calculated as the cash base rents and NNN payments received during the applicable quarter through December 8, 2020, divided by the contractual base rents and estimated NNN charges billed each quarter. Contractual base rents and NNN payments billed have not been adjusted for any COVID-19 related rent relief.



Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Our business, portfolio, and tenants continue to exhibit remarkable strength and resiliency, as evidence by our rental collection results and projected full repayment of our $30 million in liquidity borrowings from our unsecured credit facility by year end. We are also pleased to announce our 126th, 127th, and 128th consecutive monthly dividend for the first quarter of 2021.” Mr. Mastandrea concluded, “Whitestone’s business model continues to show strength in our strategically-chosen markets, and supports our local tenant entrepreneurs as they continue to serve the essential lifestyle needs of their communities.”

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional, and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment, and experiences.

Whitestone is a member of the Sure Dividend Monthly Dividend Stock List and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

