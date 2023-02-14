Whitehorse's proposed 2023 budget would see more dollars for staff, snow-clearing and transit

The sun sets over Whitehorse on Saturday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Whitehorse city council has unveiled the latest proposal for what the city should spend on day-to-day operations, and it includes more spending on staff and services, along with a bump in property taxes.

On Monday, Mayor Laura Cabott introduced a proposed operating budget for 2023 of $100.3 million, up from $93.5 million in 2022.

The proposed budget adds a number of new staff, including two more infrastructure staff, a senior planner and staff for Robert Service Campground.

It also includes more money for snow and ice control, and funds to help get transit changes underway.

As it stands, the proposed budget brings with it a tax increase for residential properties of 3.37 per cent.

That means people who own a property worth an average of $250,000 would see their taxes go up by about $88 to an annual amount of $2,699, according to the city.

Whitehorse has separate mill rates for non-residential and agricultural properties. Both those are increasing, though the budget document doesn't lay out what the tax increase would be in cents or dollars for those properties.

Rates for water, sewer and solid waste would go up as well.

In a written speech read out at council Monday evening, Cabott laid out the cost increases the city is facing, as well as a need for more staff and services.

She said city council and administrators "have worked hard" to make sure it meets the city's needs "and respects the value of tax dollars."

She pointed to the effects of inflation, with the consumer price index rising by 6.3 per cent in December compared to the previous year; and a 34 per cent increase to fuel costs as two factors affecting the city.

"Despite these changes, we have been mindful to keep property taxes as low as possible without adversely impacting service levels," Cabott said.

Councillors won't pass the final budget for weeks yet. There is a public input session set for Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m., and council is expected to vote on the budget at their March 13 meeting.