Whitehorse RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing person

Whitehorse RCMP are requesting assistance in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

Patrick Lethbridge was reported missing on March 4, but hasn't been seen since Feb. 26, according to an RCMP news release.

He is described as being five feet nine inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lethbridge's family say it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long. Police have followed up on several leads but he still remains missing, the release says.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lethbridge is urged to contact the RCMP, or Crime Stoppers via phone at 867-667-6715 or at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.