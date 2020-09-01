Whitehorse RCMP respond to man in 'medical distress' and find loaded shotguns

A man in Whitehorse is facing a number of firearms-related charges, after police happened upon a couple of loaded shotguns in his vehicle.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP say they responded to a call early Friday morning of a man who was in a vehicle and in "medical distress."

Police and other emergency responders went to the vehicle and began to treat the man. RCMP say that's when they discovered a loaded, illegally-modified shotgun in the vehicle.

They then searched and found a second loaded shotgun along with ammunition.

Police say the man was already prohibited from owning any firearms.

He now faces several charges, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and careless use of a firearm.

Police say he's been held in custody until his next court appearance on Sept. 16.