Whitehorse RCMP asking for help locating 35-year-old missing man

RCMP in Whitehorse are asking for the public's help in finding a 35-year-old missing man.

In a news release sent Sunday afternoon, police said they are concerned about Kyle Grimson's well-being.

"His whereabouts are currently unknown, though he may be in the Riverdale area of Whitehorse," said the release.

Police describe Grimson as being six feet two inches tall with short dirty blond hair and a tattoo of a gecko on his calf and a sun on his left shoulder.

Police are asking that anyone with information immediately contact Whitehorse RCMP at (867) 667-5555.