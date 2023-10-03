Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) surges 3.0%; retail investors who own 51% shares profited along with institutions

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Whitehaven Coal indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 44% ownership

Institutional ownership in Whitehaven Coal is 43%

A look at the shareholders of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 51% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Retail investors gained the most after market cap touched AU$6.0b last week, while institutions who own 43% also benefitted.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Whitehaven Coal, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Whitehaven Coal?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Whitehaven Coal already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Whitehaven Coal's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Whitehaven Coal. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is UBS Asset Management AG with 6.0% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.7% and 5.2% of the stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Whitehaven Coal

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Whitehaven Coal Limited. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around AU$129m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 51% of Whitehaven Coal. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 3.2%, of the Whitehaven Coal stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Whitehaven Coal has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

