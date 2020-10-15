Can Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Continue To Grow Its Returns On Capital?

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Whitehaven Coal:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = AU$81m ÷ (AU$5.2b - AU$312m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Therefore, Whitehaven Coal has an ROCE of 1.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 4.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Whitehaven Coal compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Whitehaven Coal.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Whitehaven Coal Tell Us?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 1.6%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 24% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Whitehaven Coal thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Whitehaven Coal's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Whitehaven Coal has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 23% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing to note, we've identified 4 warning signs with Whitehaven Coal and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

