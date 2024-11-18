Whitehaven captain Newton takes up coaching role

Whitehaven captain James Newton is to take up a coaching role with the club while he rehabilitates from injury.

Newton suffered a fractured neck in Haven's final game of the season against Halifax Panthers.

While he continues his recovery, he is going to work as an assistant coach to Anthony Murray for the Cumbrian club's season in League 1 following relegation.

"It's a great chance for me to gain some coaching experience which is the path I want to progress down after my playing career," Newton said on X.

"My ultimate goal is to return to play and I will leave no stone unturned in that process."

Newton required emergency surgery after the incident on 29 September and he has had to wear a halo brace to protect his neck in the ensuing period.

The 32-year-old hooker has played for Whitehaven for more than 11 seasons.