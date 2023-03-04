Whitehall use of WhatsApp poses transparency risks, says data watchdog

Tobi Thomas
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: pxl.store/Alamy</span>
Photograph: pxl.store/Alamy

The widespread use of WhatsApp by parliamentary ministers and officials in Whitehall poses risks for transparency, the information commissioner has said.

Writing in the Telegraph, John Edwards said there was nothing necessarily wrong with the use of WhatsApp, but that the form of communication did pose questions for current policies and procedures.

Edwards said: “Put simply, how are we going to learn from the experience of the pandemic if we cannot remember it?”

He added: “When the stakes are so high, we cannot rely on individuals’ recollections. We cannot rely on tranches of WhatsApp messages stored on a person’s phone.”

His warning follows the publication by the Telegraph of a series of articles, based on a leak of thousands of WhatsApp messages from the former health secretary Matt Hancock, regarding the handling of the Covid pandemic.

Related: New leaked messages show Matt Hancock’s reaction to footage of him kissing aide

The leak came from Isabel Oakeshott, a journalist who had signed a non-disclosure agreement over the messages, and had access to them because of co-writing a book with Hancock based on his experiences as health secretary after the outbreak of the virus.

The revelations have included details of how Hancock clashed with the then education secretary, Gavin Williamson, over school lockdowns and how he attempted to save his career after footage emerged of his embrace with an aide, Gina Coladangelo.

Oakeshott has defended her actions, saying the leak of the material was in the public interest. “The greatest betrayal is of the entire country,” she said in a statement responding to Hancock’s accusation that she had betrayed his trust.

Oakeshott added: “Hard though it may be for him to believe, this isn’t about Matt Hancock, or indeed any other individual politician. Nor is it about me.”

Edwards, who became the head of the information rights body last year, said the Telegraph’s reporting “exposes how WhatsApp messages were used to discuss and decide key government business during the pandemic”.

Related: Government work often done on WhatsApp during Covid, says top official

He added: “It also underlines the importance of maintaining a public record of these private transcripts for transparency, accountability and lesson learning in the future.

“This is not about preventing the use of WhatsApp. New technologies bring new opportunities and these can play a crucial role in keeping us connected.

“But the risk is that decision-making made via WhatsApp risks being lost from the public record if it is not properly recorded and stored.”

Although WhatsApp messages are covered under freedom of information laws, Edwards said that in reality “much of this information rests on people’s personal phones, or within personal accounts, and that it is rarely properly documented and archived”.

“The issue then is not that WhatsApp is being used by ministers, but that policies and procedures in place across Whitehall no longer reflect how ministers and officials work and interact in practice.”

Latest Stories

  • House Republicans hang Oversight chair James Comer out to dry after shocking Beau Biden remarks

    Republicans weren’t eager to defend or condemn the House Oversight chair after he suggested President Biden’s late son should have been indicted

  • Democrats Present Damning Info On Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘Whistleblowers’

    Jordan's subcommittee interviewed FBI agents who espoused conspiracy theories and received cash payments from a Donald Trump associate.

  • Smith's Ambulance Services employees discover they lost their jobs from a Facebook post

    Janelle Evans says she spent Thursday evening preparing for her next shift as a primary-care paramedic with Smith's Ambulance Services, her employer for almost two years. That was until she logged into Facebook and discovered she no longer had the job. Eastern Health announced Thursday evening that Smith's Ambulance Services would no longer be providing ambulance services to the Whitbourne area. Evans says she was made aware that Eastern Health had abruptly cut her employer's contract only throu

  • Arizona governor won't proceed with execution set by court

    PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vowed Friday that her administration won't carry out an execution even though the state Supreme Court scheduled it over the objections of the state’s new attorney general. The Democratic governor’s promise not to execute Aaron Gunches on April 6 for his murder conviction in a 2002 killing came a day after the state Supreme Court said it must grant an execution warrant if certain appellate proceedings have concluded — and that those requirements were met in

  • Trudeau says appointing Indigenous RCMP commissioner is an 'excellent idea'

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next commissioner of the RCMP is "an excellent idea." He made the comment in response to questions from reporters in Winnipeg today about a call from some First Nations leadership for the government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is set to retire from her post this month, slightly before the end of her five-year term. She was appointed in April 2018 and led the force

  • US Supreme Court indicates it may sidestep major elections ruling

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday signaled it may sidestep a ruling in a major case involving a Republican bid to give state legislatures far more power over federal elections by limiting the ability of state courts to review their actions. The North Carolina Supreme Court last month granted a request by Republican state legislators to revisit its ruling last year against a map they devised of the state's 14 U.S. House of Representatives districts. In light of that, the U.S. Supreme Court asked the various parties in the case including the U.S. Justice Department to submit briefs offering views on the effect of the state court's actions on the justices' jurisdiction over the matter.

  • Trump Doesn’t Deserve Immunity in Jan. 6 Lawsuits, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department says Donald Trump is not entitled to absolute immunity against civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 because he’s accused of inciting “imminent private violence.”Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierle

  • At CPAC, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls for abolishing FBI, CDC, other federal agencies

    During a speech at CPAC Friday, Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said he wanted to abolish the FBI, Justice Department and the CDC.

  • Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque

    FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014. In its 12-page decision released Thursday, the New Brunswick Court of Appeal said it was "duty-bound" to cut Bourque's parole ineligibility period to 25 years from the record-setting 75 years imposed by a lower court judge after the triple slaying. The three-judge appeal panel said its ruling was based

  • Putin demands tighter 'anti-terror' measures after cross-border attack

    Vladimir Putin has told his Security Council to discuss additional "anti-terrorism measures" after a string of embarrassing attacks inside Russian territory, including an unprecedented raid across the Ukrainian border claimed by volunteer fighters.

  • A coconut tree farm caught fire in South Miami-Dade. See what the rescue teams saw

    Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battled a smoldering blaze at a coconut palm tree farm for hours Friday morning and afternoon.

  • Norfolk Southern CEO skips second town hall after Ohio toxic train derailment

    ‘We feel horrible about it,’ Norfolk Southern representative told residents of East Palestine about the train derailment

  • Newspaper says Hungary to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem, Budapest says no decision yet

    Hungarian President Katalin Novak said on Friday that no decision had yet been made on whether Budapest would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem next month despite an Israeli newspaper report that it would do so next month. The Times of Israel said on Friday that the move would take place in an act of support by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. It would make Hungary the first European Union country to open an embassy in Jerusalem, which Israel claims as its capital but which is not recognized as such by most countries and whose status under international law is disputed pending a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

  • Cuba blasts U.S. for years of disregarding evidence on 'Havana Syndrome'

    Cuba on Thursday blasted the United States for taking too long to accept evidence that the ailment "Havana Syndrome" was not likely caused by a foreign enemy, saying Washington ignored the science as a pretext for cutting off relations with the Communist-run island. A globe-spanning U.S. intelligence investigation declassified on Wednesday concluded it was "very unlikely" a foreign adversary was responsible for the mysterious sickness, first identified in the Cuban capital of Havana but which has afflicted U.S. diplomats and spies worldwide. "This conclusion ... confirms what we already knew," Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told Reuters in an interview in Havana late on Thursday.

  • Utah governor says he plans to sign abortion clinic ban

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday that he plans to sign a measure that would effectively ban abortion clinics from operating in the state, meaning hospitals will soon be the only places where they can be provided in the state. After passing through the state Senate on Thursday with minor amendments, it returned to the Utah House of Representatives Friday morning, where it was approved and then sent to the governor for final approval. The move comes less than a year after th

  • US approved 192 licenses for exports to blacklisted Chinese firms early 2022

    The Biden administration approved 192 licenses worth over $23 billion to ship U.S. goods and technology to Chinese companies on a U.S. trade blacklist in the first quarter of last year, according to a document released by a U.S. congressional committee on Friday. The 192 licenses granted were out of 242 license applications decided between January and March 2022, a chart showed, and 115 of those approved contained controlled technology. Republican Representative Michael McCaul, chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, released the license numbers on Friday after revealing at a hearing on Tuesday that more than $23 billion worth of licenses were approved for suppliers to companies on the U.S. Department of Commerce's "entity list" in the first quarter of 2022.

  • University of Saskatchewan launches website aimed at rooting out Indigenous identity fraud

    The University of Saskatchewan has launched a website it hopes will help ensure that only genuine Indigenous people will benefit from jobs and funding set aside for them. The site is a portal, enabling First Nations, Métis, Inuit and international Indigenous peoples applying for Indigenous-specific jobs, scholarships or funding to upload proof they belong to an Indigenous community. It also provides a verification process for those without documentation. The website is the latest step in a long

  • PM says reconciliation efforts will be a big factor in choosing next RCMP commissioner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says appointing an Indigenous person as the next RCMP commissioner is an "excellent idea," but he's looking to appoint the "right" leader regardless of their background. During a news conference Friday, Trudeau was asked to respond to calls for Ottawa to hire an Indigenous commissioner for the first time ever. Proponents of the idea see it as a way to heal the sometimes fraught relationship between the national police force and Indigenous communities. "I think it's

  • UN report: Modern weapons being smuggled to Haiti from US

    Increasingly sophisticated weapons are being trafficked into Haiti mainly from the United States and especially from Florida amid worsening lawlessness in the impoverished Caribbean nation, according to a U.N. report released Friday. The report by the Vienna-based Office on Drugs and Crime said a network of criminal actors including members of the Haitian diaspora “often source firearms from across the U.S.” and smuggle them into Haiti illegally by land from the neighboring Dominican Republic, by air including to clandestine airstrips, but most frequently by sea.

  • N.S. has so far welcomed 113 asylum seekers who entered Canada through Quebec

    HALIFAX — More than 100 asylum seekers who entered Canada through an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec are now in Nova Scotia, and the province’s immigration minister says it is prepared to welcome more. “Nova Scotia is ready, we’re willing and able, and we have room to accept individuals who need a place to come and to call home,” Immigration Minister Jill Balser said following a cabinet meeting Thursday. There are now 113 people in Nova Scotia who entered Canada through Roxham Road