Whitehall ‘power grab’ raises fears about who's really running London

When Sadiq Khan recently announced plans to move his team out of City Hall, the striking Thames-side building that has been headquarters for the London mayoralty for almost 20 years, close observers noted some worrying symbolism in the cost-cutting measure. The proposal would see the mayor move from this prime spot, across the river from the regal pomp of the Tower of London, to less-prominent digs five miles away in London’s Royal Docks. Was this to be a diminished seat of power for a diminished office?

For months now, allies of Khan have complained about an alleged power grab by the government. Across the mayor’s key powers over transport, housing, policing and planning – as well as funding – they claim a series of clashes add up to an attack not just on him, but on the office itself.

It has fuelled suspicion that figures close to Boris Johnson who worked with him at City Hall when the prime minister was mayor are now using their position in Whitehall to increase their control on the capital.

“It’s an unpredictable curiosity that the current administration in Downing Street happen to be the predecessors of the formal operation at City Hall,” said Professor Tony Travers, a local government expert at the London School of Economics. “People who formerly did something always think the people who came after them aren’t doing it as well as they did. It’s a natural human response.”

One senior Labour source is more blunt: “They are taking funding away from London and restricting the power of the mayoralty at every possible opportunity.”

View photos A view of the Canary Wharf business district from Greenwich Park. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters More

City Hall watchers talk of a “magnificent seven” of former City Hall figures from Johnson’s time running London. They are: Munira Mirza, now head of the No 10 policy unit: Eddie Lister, the prime minister’s chief of staff, who is keen on planning reforms; Andrew Gilligan, the prime minister’s controversial transport adviser; Kit Malthouse, the policing minister; Stephen Greenhalgh, a local government minister recently ennobled by Johnson; James Cleverly, the foreign office minister; and Johnson himself.

So what are the Whitehall interventions that have prompted accusations of government takeover? The most obvious came with the onerous conditions placed on a £1.6bn bailout given to Transport for London, after lockdown caused an apocalyptic fall in passenger numbers. The conditions require TfL to take on more debt, increase fares and put up the congestion charge, as well as end free travel passes for children.

It also saw Gilligan appointed to the TfL board. A long-term Johnson ally and a ruthless enforcer, he is said to be overseeing many of the bailout demands. An inevitable further bailout is likely to come with even more conditions attached.

I’m not saying the mayor of London will be abolished – on balance, I think it won’t be. But could it be downgraded? Tony Travers, LSE

Even before the pandemic’s effects had been felt, however, Khan’s flagship planning and housing proposals were under attack – subjected to a withering denunciation by Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary. Since then, proposed sweeping changes to English planning laws appear to remove power from the London mayor. There are also complaints that London has received just 2% of the government’s £900m building fund.

Policing, too, has seen accusations of a power grab. While Khan draws up the capital’s policing plan and is its police commissioner, his supporters believe the Tory manifesto pledge for extra police numbers is being used to hand the Home Office more power over the Metropolitan Police.

“You’re seeing evidence of them reining in and eroding the power of the mayor,” said Dave Hill, editor of the OnLondon website. “It’s a centralising agenda driven by a belief by Johnson and people around him that they can run London better than the elected mayor could.”

Story continues