Whitehall inquiry ordered into leak of Chancellor’s wife’s tax status

Whitehall has launched an inquiry to find out who leaked damning revelations about Rishi Sunak’s wife’s tax status to the media.

Akshata Murty announced on Friday that she will pay UK taxes on her overseas income following a backlash over her non-domiciled status.

She stated that she does not want her “tax status to be a distraction” for her husband.

Her announcement came on the heels of Mr Sunak admitting he continued to hold a US green card - making him a lawful permanent resident of the United States - while Chancellor. He returned it in October last year.

Labour accused Mr Sunak of hypocrisy, saying his family had saved tens of millions from the arrangement while raising taxes for millions of British citizens.

An investigation has been launched to establish how the information was passed to The Independent, which broke the news.

Divulging the tax status of a private individual is a criminal offence

Senior government official

Mr Sunak’s team is said to believe that it is a Labour-supporting official dubbed “red throat”, according to The Sunday Times.

The paper quoted a senior Government official as saying: “There’s going to be a full Cabinet Office and HM Treasury investigation into who had that information and if anyone has requested that information.

“Divulging the tax status of a private individual is a criminal offence.”

It comes amid claims that Mr Sunak was close to quitting politics following the row over his wife’s overseas earnings.

According to The Sun, Boris Johnson convinced the Chancellor to stay after giving him an inspiring 10-minute pep talk.

Mr Johnson reportedly assured him that his job was safe. “I’ve got your back, Rishi,” he said.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse leapt to the Chancellor’s defence by saying he has been “a remarkable force for good” in British politics.

Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Mr Malthouse denied that Mr Sunak’s career was “toast” following the revelations.

“Rishi Sunak has been a remarkable force for good in this country over the last two years. He put in place some incredible support schemes during the pandemic at enormous speed,” he said.

“He is a smart, clever, committed politician who came into Parliament with me and I have been deeply impressed by him ever since. I’m a big fan.”

Mr Malthouse said that it was “unfortunate” that Mr Sunak’s wife had been dragged into the political fray but she had now “corrected” her tax status.

“She is a non-combatant in the political fray but I think both she and Rishi have recognised that situation was not favourable and it was distracting from the overall message,” he said. “It is unfortunate that his wife has been drawn into the political fray in this way. They have now corrected that situation. Hopefully we can move on.”

However, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has said there may have been a conflict of interest between Rishi Sunak’s role as Chancellor and his wife’s tax status.

She told Sky News: “I think that ethics do matter when you’re in government, particularly as there may be a conflict of interest here as well.

“So we don’t know for example, whether the Chancellor declared a conflict of interest when he was making decisions on policies, there are some policies reported that do affect non-dom people with non-dom status.

“We also don’t know what the facts are around some of the reports about whether they’ve been beneficiaries from tax havens, and we don’t know about some wider issues about why the Chancellor has had a permanent residence card in the US at the same time as being a member of parliament and a member of the British Government.”

Ms Murty is reported to own £700million in shares of IT company Infosys, founded by her father, and to have received £11.6million in dividend payments last year.

Some experts have estimated that she has saved £20 million for not having to pay taxes on the shares.

Mr Sunak’s approval ratings plummeted following the discolure. He faced further criticism for not doing enough to support families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis in last month’s Spring Statement.

A poll by Opinium Research found his approval rating dropped by three points since late March to 28%, while his disapproval rating rose by eight points to 43% giving him a net rating of -15 (minus 15).

Tory MPs are now questioning whether the Chancellor – long seen as a potential successor to Boris Johnson – has the political judgment needed for the top job.

Sources close to Mr Sunak have played down numerous reports that he plans to move his wife and two daughters out of Downing Street to escape the glare of the media.

The Sunday Times reported that removal vans arrived in the street on Saturday to take their belongings away.

However, one source added that they had always intended to spend more time in their west London home as their elder daughter, Krishna, entered her final term of primary school before moving on to secondary school.

Mr Sunak is expected to stay in Downing Street during the week while joining them at weekends.