Whitecourt Workwear and Ladies Boutique strives to have something in store for everybody

Sandra Bilau has been the proud owner of Whitecourt Workwear and Ladies Boutique for roughly eight years. She previously worked at the store for fifteen years before buying it. "I wanted to buy my job because I loved it," smiled Bilau. Located in downtown Whitecourt, at 5107 50 Street beside CIBC, the long-time store has changed a lot over the years, and one significant change is the addition of ladies' wear. Little did she know how important that addition would become years later.

"I started with just a little bit of women's clothing near the front of the store, and now it's taken over half the store," chuckled Bilau. Before the addition, her primary support came through the oilfield. "The ladies' wear saved me because the oilfield died there for a while and is still hurting. If I hadn't had the ladies' wear in the store, I wouldn't have been able to make it. It's a bit funny how that goes. Women still worked in the banks, or offices or hair salons, and they still need to dress up a little bit."

When she first decided to try a line of women's clothes and see the response from local shoppers, Bilau said the idea came from her own experience of trying to find clothes locally. "I knew for myself that I couldn't buy clothes in town. I thought, why not try a little bit and see how it goes? I tried a few clothing lines, and it went over really well, so I brought in more and then I brought in more and more," she laughed. "It snowballed from there."

One thing that Bilau said still surprises her is when customers walk in, shocked. "I still hear from people that they've never heard of us or didn't know we were down here. They've lived in Whitecourt for ten years and didn't know we existed. People, sometimes, don't think just to come downtown to see what's here. Let alone not knowing about the ladies' wear, but some people don't even know I exist at all. We still get new customers who find us for the first time."

With a smaller selection available in town, Bilau said she tries to keep something for everyone in the store. "We sell winter boots for kids and winter outerwear, and rain gear. Then we sell the ladies' wear, and we still sell a bit of casual wear for men. I think I'm pretty versatile. We are trying to be a one-stop shop with a little better quality than you could find at many stores. I still want the quality, but I still need to serve everybody."

When it comes to the ladies' wear, Bilau said she tries to offer multi-use clothing that women can wear for multiple things. "You could wear it to a wedding, and then you could wear it to work. I think that's what my goal is always." One addition she brought in to better serve those working from home is comfortable clothes, like sweats. "We have brought in a few more comfort clothes than normal just because of COVID and that need."

Along the back wall, shoppers will find a large shoe collection, and up the middle aisle and along the counter, there are various giftware items. "I focus on having something for everyone, and that includes some giftware. We've got bracelets and jewellery, made locally. We also have candles and purses."

Looking back on how restrictions impacted the community, Bilau said she is grateful for the support she received. "If it wouldn't have been for our community, I wouldn't be here. They supported me, and it was tremendous. Even the mills, they try and support local, and that is huge. As long as we have ANC, Millar Western, Blue Ridge Lumber, and Ranger Board, and if they continue to shop local, it makes a huge difference. All those guys, when they come and shop local instead of going to Edmonton, that's a huge difference for me, and we had that support." Though there were days where it was hard, Bilau said the good days helped big time.

Being independently owned, Bilau can provide deals that city merchants can't, and she is proud to do that. "If you shop in Edmonton, I will beat that price, always. That's the way we've always been. If those boots are $200 in Edmonton, I am $195, and you don't have to go there. There is a little bit of give. I always try and keep my prices the best I can do, always, and people notice that. If they can get their outfit cheaper in Whitecourt, then they will do that because times are tough."

Bilau said she has sales in-store with big blowouts and hopes to see more people at sidewalk sales. She has one tentatively planned for early September. She encourages shoppers to follow the Facebook page, Whitecourt Workwear and Ladies Boutique, to stay updated on sales, new products, and more. Their website, www.workwearandladiesboutique.com, gives shoppers the ability to check out the selection from home. "I encourage shopping local, and I hope we are here for another 30 years. It's a great little store, and I'm proud of it. We've done well. I'm not saying there aren't bad days, as there are plenty, but on the whole, I feel like we can serve Whitecourt well, and that's our main goal."

Serena Lapointe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Whitecourt Press