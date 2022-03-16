Whitechapel station to get new Bengali signage ahead of Elizabeth Line opening

Bengali signage at Whitechapel station (Greater London Authority)

Whitechapel station will get new Bengali signage to acknowledge the contribution of the Bangladeshi community to east London.

It comes as part of improvements to the station made ahead of the opening of the Elizabeth line.

There will be two Elizabeth line stations in Tower Hamlets - Whitechapel and Canary Wharf.

It is expected to open in the first half of 2022 though an exact date has not yet been announced.

Tower Hamlets Council has funded dual language signs in English and Bengali outside and throughout the station.

They were installed by Transport for London (TfL) last week and will be in place by the end of April.

Tower Hamlets has the largest Bangladeshi community in the UK with around a third of residents having Bandagladeshi heritage.

The borough will also celebrate Bangladeshi Independence Day on March 26.

Anyone travelling from Whitechapel will be able to get to Paddington in just 15 minutes on the Elizabeth line.

The signage comes as part of improvements to the station (Greater London Authority)

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “London’s diversity is its greatest strength. The revamped signs at Whitechapel station recognise and celebrate the vital contribution Bangladeshi Londoners have made in shaping the community in Tower Hamlets and throughout our city.

“I’m delighted that they have been installed ahead of Bangladesh Independence Day on Saturday 26th March.”

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “I am delighted that TfL has listened to our request to recognise the contribution our Bangladeshi community has made to Tower Hamlets and London as a whole.

“Whitechapel is one of London’s most famous places and we are now creating a new history with developments including the Elizabeth Line and renovating the former Royal London Hospital building.

“Following our successful year of celebrations to mark 50 years since of Bangladeshi independence, it is fantastic that the signs have been installed in time for Bangladesh Independence Day on Saturday 26 March.”