Whitecaps rally late to earn tie with Earthquakes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vancouver Whitecaps
    Vancouver Whitecaps
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Jose Earthquakes
    San Jose Earthquakes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

VANCOUVER — Twice the Vancouver Whitecaps fought back, combining with the San Jose Earthquakes for a six goal second half and both teams splitting the spoils.

Erik Godoy scored the equalizer in the 90th minute after a Deiber Caicedo corner floated in and found the centreback free of his marker, sending the 15,087 fans in BC Place screaming in celebration.

“I think it was a fair result as the game was so tight,” the defender said after the match.

Godoy barely celebrated his goal, immediately heading back towards his half to prepare to defend.

Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini said his team was “naive” for the ways they conceded goals, but added the toll of playing a third game in short succession caught up with his squad.

Two of San Jose’s goals came on transition plays with Vancouver’s players caught pushing up the field for a goal.

“We (were) lucky. I don’t think we deserved to be 0-0 in the first half. I think they were the better team,” he said after the match. “We couldn’t find the distance with the third game in six days and that was a factor.”

Jeremy Ebobisse scored twice for San Jose (2-5-4) with his second, and the Earthquakes’ third, coming after Cristian Espinoza beat Vancouver fullback Jake Nerwinski and found his unmarked teammate six yards out.

The two goals means Ebobisse is the first Earthquakes player since Chris Wondolowski to have three-multi goal games in a season.

The flurry of goals in the second half masked a slow performance by both sides in the first, with San Jose dominating possession but failing to do much with the ball.

The Earthquakes finished with 61 per cent possession and 15 shots on goal as Vancouver registered 16.

Lucas Cavallini opened the scoring for Vancouver (2-6-2) and turned provider to set up the second.

Centreback Florian Jeungwirth took a quick freekick after Cavallini was fouled in Vancouver’s half, finding an open Ryan Raposo on the left wing. Raposo cut inside, laying off to Cavallini who played a quick one-two with his fellow Canadian before sliding the ball just beyond the keeper’s outstretched left arm.

Cavallini said after the match he couldn’t remember the goal and downplayed praise from Sartini, who called the striker’s performance “the best game he’s played for the Whitecaps.”

“Each game I’m feeling better and better. I would’ve said it was my best (game) if we got three points,” he said with a smile.

San Jose didn’t take long to pull even, as Espinoza found space down the right side and chipped in a cross to a waiting Jamiro Monteiro to calmly nod in the tying goal.

Vancouver’s attack was caught out in the 73rd minute, with San Jose striker Cade Cowell breaking free of his defender and slid a pass in front of the goal for Ebobisse to put away.

But the ‘Caps found a quick equalizer as Cavallini turned provider. The Canadian international burst down the left wing with his cross inside finding a free Deiber Caicedo, who nudged a pass into the path of Raposo who slotted it home.

Cavallini had a chance to bag the winner only to see his header in the dying seconds of added time hit the post and rebound away.

"We didn't give up and that's the spirit we want to see," Sartini said.

The ‘Caps had won two straight heading into Saturday’s match, including ending their jinx in the Canadian Championship with a win over Valour FC.

San Jose came into the match off a win against Austin FC and a U.S. Open Cup win over the Seattle Sounders.

Vancouver next plays FC Dallas on Wednesday night at BC Place while San Jose takes on Portland in San Jose, Calif.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2022.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It's unclear if, or when, the league and union will meet again. Training camps are sc

  • Jays play long ball to snap skid, beat Rays 5-1

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Saturday to end a five-game skid. Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season. Jansen was activated Saturday after being sidelined for more than a month with a strained left oblique and hit his third homer in only his ninth at-bat this year. Both homers came off Ryan Thompson (1-2), who also gave up si

  • Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski wants to leave club

    WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich. Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said on Saturday the Polish star has turned down the club’s offer of a contract extension and “he would like to do something else.” The 33-year-old Lewandowski’s deal with Bayern runs for another season, but he has urged the club to consider any offers that arrive in the meantime. “Yes, I have another year on my contract,” Lewandowski said after scoring his

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau is excited to be back as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. Speaking Friday afternoon after completing a "rough round" of golf, the 67-year-old Boudreau said "we have some unfinished business in Vancouver and I want to complete the task." Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5, after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismi

  • Ukraine war: Russian army 'lose entire battalion' trying to cross river

    Footage released by Ukrainian forces appeared to show several burnt out military vehicles and segments of a bridge partially submerged in a river in the Donbas region. The UK Ministry of Defence said the footage suggested that Russia had lost almost an entire battalion and the pontoon bridging equipment deployed while crossing the Siverskyi Donets river west of Severodonetsk. In its latest update on the situation on the ground in Ukraine, the MoD said Russia has failed to make "any significant advances" despite withdrawing and redeploying units from central and northern Ukraine to the east of the war-torn country.

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Blues ride unconventional lineup into NHL's second round

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues eliminated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a mid-series goalie change and an unconventional lineup. Now, the team heads to Colorado to face the top-seeded Avalanche in the second round. “I don’t mind starting the playoffs on the road,” Blues forward David Perron said. “I think a lot of times you have just nerves sitting at home and when you start on the road, you’re at the hotel kind of sitting with the guys.” The Blues