Whitecaps loan midfielder Alexandre to Brazilian club Fortaleza EC

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have loaned midfielder Caio Alexandre to Brazilian side Fortaleza EC through the end of the year.

The 23-year-old made five appearances across all competitions for the Whitecaps this season after recovering from a fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot and a left hand fracture.

The Brazilian had one assist in 15 games (11 starts) in 2021.

Vancouver acquired Alexandre in a March 2021 transfer from Brazil's Botafogo FR, where he made 46 starts and 50 appearances across all competitions.

Fortaleza currently sits 15th in Brazil's Série A.

Alexandre is the fifth Whitecaps player on loan, joining Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos FC), David Egbo (Memphis 901 FC), Kamron Habibullah (Pacific FC) and Evan Newton (El Paso Locomotive FC).

"This move made sense for both Caio and the club," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. "Caio returns to a league he knows well and his team still has 16 games until the end of the year. After Caio has been unlucky with a few injuries, he now needs to see consistent minutes and we will follow his progress closely."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press