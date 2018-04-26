Whitecaps host RSL with lopsided loss in rearview mirror

The sting of the Vancouver Whitecaps' most lopsided defeat in franchise history is going to last a while longer.

The Whitecaps, coming off a 6-0 loss at Sporting Kansas City, return home on Friday night to meet Real Salt Lake at B.C. Place.

Vancouver (3-4-1) played the final 50 minutes of that match with nine players after midfielders Yordy Reyna and Efrain Juarez received red cards after a scuffle with SKC's Johnny Russell, who had a hat trick.

That means Reyna and Juarez will also miss Friday's match as the Whitecaps look to snap a three-game losing streak.

"If you're not embarrassed or you're not mad about the result and the way it ended, you shouldn't be here," midfielder Felipe Martins told reporters after training early this week. "Now everyone needs to man up. We've got to regroup, everybody together. It's not only one or two guys that can do it. It's everyone. Every day in training, everyone needs to show up and show life, show heart. That's what we've got to do. This is unacceptable. It cannot happen anymore."

Whitecaps forward Kei Kamara is questionable for the match with a adductor strain. Vancouver is averaging 1.4 goals with Kamara on the field this season and 0.3 without.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the teams. Real Salt Lake won 2-1 on April 7 at Rio Tinto Stadium, with Jefferson Savarino scoring the late winner.

RSL (3-3-1), which hasn't won or lost consecutive games this season, is coming off a 3-0 victory against Colorado. Joao Plata, Damir Kreilach and Albert Rusnak all scored in the final eight minutes after the Rapids went a man down with goalkeeper Tim Howard sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty box.

"This is a confidence builder for sure," RSL coach Mike Petke said after the match. "We had a great week of practice leading into this so we just have to gain momentum off of this leading into Vancouver. It's going to be a very difficult game. We were fortunate enough to get a result off of them at home, but going to Vancouver is a different animal, with the turf and the way they play."

RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando will be seeking his 200th victory in MLS play, although his team is winless in its past seven road games.

The Whitecaps lead the all-time series 8-6-4.