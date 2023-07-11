Whitecaps hand out contract extension to Paraguay midfielder

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have given defensive midfielder Andres Cubas a contract extension to the end of the 2026 season.

Cubas, 27, arrived from French club Nimes Olympique last year on a deal lasting until June 2026.

The new deal goes through the 2026 season and has a club option for 2027.

The Paraguayan international has made 40 starts across two seasons with one goal and one assist.

Cubas is in the top 10 of the 2022-23 MLS season for interceptions and the top 10 of the Western Conference for tackles.

He was born in Argentina and started his career at Boca Juniors in its youth academy, then played elsewhere in Argentina and France before moving to Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press