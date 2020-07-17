Whitecaps coach points to two 'clear mistakes' by referee in loss to San Jose

Two days after watching his young team lose to San Jose, Vancouver Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos took aim at the referee that worked the game at the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida.

After leading 2-0 and 3-1, Vancouver gave up three late goals and was beaten 4-3 — with Shea Salinas scoring the winning goal in the 98th minute of a wild contest at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex in the Orlando area.

Dos Santos did not address the officiating in his post-match news conference but raised it Friday.

After reviewing the game video, the Vancouver coach said referee Marcos DeOliveira made two "clear mistakes."

Dos Santos said the Quakes' second goal — in the 72nd minute — should have been called back for offside, pointing to the ball floated into the box to Danny Hoesen that eventually was knocked in by Chris Wondolowski.

"VAR checks it and says no, because of their angle. But we disagree," Dos Santos said. "It's offside."

He also maintained San Jose midfielder Cristian Espinoza should have been sent off in for throwing the ball at Vancouver fullback Ali Adnan's head in returning the ball for a throw-in. The ball hit Adnan, who tumbled somewhat theatrically to the turf.

Espinoza escaped with a 56th-minute yellow card. The sanction remained the same after video review.

"And for me it's a straight red card," said Dos Santos. "And this is why VAR called the referee. Marcos DeOliveira got called to check. It's because VAR also probably thought maybe this is a red card.

"And there the referee has to have the coverage of doing what is right. You can't throw a ball into a player's face."

Added Dos Santos: "It continues. Little things like that that have to be better."

Vancouver plays the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.

---

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press