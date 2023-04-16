Whitecaps, Austin play to scoreless draw

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Yohei Takaoka finished with seven saves for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Brad Stuver stopped four shots for Austin FC as the two Major League Soccer clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Vancouver (2-2-4) and unbeaten in six MLS matches, was trying to become the second team to beat Austin (2-3-2) four times. LAFC has five wins over Austin, including the playoffs.

The Whitecaps are winless in their last 14 road matches and have won just four of their last 38 away from home. Two of the four wins have come in the state of Texas.

Austin outshot Vancouver 18-13 with a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.

The Whitecaps have now kept three consecutive clean sheets and not allowed a goal in the last 320 minutes of MLS play. The club record shutout streak in MLS is 427 minutes set at the start of the 2012 season, which remains an MLS record to start a season.

Austin travels to play the L.A. Galaxy on Saturday.

The Whitecaps return home for an April 29th match when they host the Colorado Rapids.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

The Associated Press