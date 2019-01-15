White: Two big games headline day three at the Masters

Jimmy White is expecting two classic clashes in today’s Dafabet Masters as the competition reaches its stride at the Alexandra Palace.

Defending world champion Mark Williams is in action in the first of the day’s games, looking to follow up an 18-month period which has seen his snooker revolutionised.

But in Neil Robertson he faces a tough challenge, with the Australian cueman, winner in 2012 and twice a runner-up in the previous years.

Barry Hawkins and Shaun Murphy do battle in the other first-round clash on day three with both looking to prevail for the first time at the Alexandra Palace.

Hawkins was runner-up to Ronnie O’Sullivan in 2016 while Murphy was bested by Robertson in the final seven years ago.

But the Magician is enjoying a rare purple patch in what has otherwise been a difficult season, reaching the Scottish Open final in his last major outing back in December.

And White admits both matches are too close to call as the world’s top 16 do battle.

“Mark Williams is rumoured to have been on holiday but there is also talk that he’s made nine centuries in a row, so maybe he’s been practising while he’s been away,” said the 1984 champion

“I think it will be a close match, Neil Robertson is the ultimate professional – he can beat anyone and probably has the best cue action in the game, he’s dangerous whenever.

“Barry Hawkins is one of the best match players we’ve seen in the game and is capable of beating anyone on his day.

“Shaun Murphy, meanwhile, is back to a bit of form – he lost out to Mark Allen in Scotland but he’s getting back to form. He’s got a Rolls Royce of a cue action as well so can beat anyone on his day.”

Watch the London Masters LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds