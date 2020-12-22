'The White Tiger' Trailer: Scathing Commentary on the Class Divide

The official trailer of Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav's The White Tiger has released. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the movie is based on Arvind Adiga's novel by the same name. Through the trailer we get a glimpse of the ugly class divide that is prevalent in the country. The White Tiger is set to release on Netflix on 22 January.

Take a look at the trailer:

The White Tiger follows the story of Balram Hawai. The clip opens with Balram narrating his journey and sharing his dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur. But whenever he tries to inch towards his dreams, society makes sure to remind Balram of his 'status'. We hear Balram saying that society has 'trained' him to become a loyal servant, so he takes up a job as a driver to Ashok (Rajkummar) and Pinky (Priyanka), a couple who has just returned from the US.

In every which way, Balram tries to make himself indispensable. However after a night of betrayal, Balram realises the lengths Ashok will go to trap him in order to save himself and his family. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against an unequal system and decides to carve his own niche.

The film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar in an important role.

Also Read: Critics Applaud Adarsh Gourav's Acting In 'The White Tiger'

In October, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to release the first look of the lead characters of the film. She wrote, "So proud to present the first look of THE WHITE TIGER - directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel (sic)". The actor was also all praise for Adarsh Gourav.

The White Tiger was shot in Delhi in 2019. Priyanka Chopra had flown down to the city from Los Angeles for the shoot.

. Read more on Hot on Web by The Quint.Ahead of J&K DDC Poll Results, Several Leaders DetainedQualification for Tokyo Olympics to End With India Open: BWF . Read more on Hot on Web by The Quint.