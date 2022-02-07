White supremacist flyers distributed by men in ski masks shock Texas area, group says

Racist flyers that residents say were distributed in their Texas neighborhood by men in ski masks are drawing criticism from an advocacy and civil rights group.

Residents in Harris County near Cypress found flyers promoting the white supremacist group Identity Aryan Freedom Network on their cars and front doors the weekend of Feb. 5, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a news release.

The flyers featured crude and racist drawings of people of color with a message that said, “2026: A Race Odyssey. At the current rate of Decline What Will America’s Major Cities Look Like in Ten Years?”

McClatchy News is not showing the offensive flyers.

“The promotion of a racist and white supremacist group should not be tolerated in our communities,” William White, director of operations for CAIR-Houston, said in the release. “We ask for a hate crime investigation of this incident and urge anyone who has received these flyers to contact our office and share any door camera videos or photos they may have of the people who distributed this racist material. We will share our findings with local police and the FBI.”

According to KHOU11, the flyers were distributed in the Copperfield community, about 28 miles northwest of Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to McClatchy News that deputies sent a report of the racist flyers to their Homeland Security division for further investigation.

White told KHOU11 that residents described the distributors of the racist flyers as men in ski masks.

“It makes me very uncomfortable. My family, we are an African-American family and we believe in diversity,” the resident told KHOU11. “And just to know someone is making things more difficult and taking us back in time makes me very uncomfortable.”