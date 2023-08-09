White Sox and Yankees meet with series tied 1-1

New York Yankees (59-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-69, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (2-6, 7.74 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (4-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Chicago has a 24-30 record at home and a 46-69 record overall. The White Sox are 35-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 59-55 overall and 24-27 on the road. The Yankees have a 40-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 65 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 11-for-34 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 48 RBI for the Yankees. Jake Bauers is 9-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (knee), Tim Anderson: day-to-day (forearm), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Yankees: Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press