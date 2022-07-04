White Sox to hold moment of silence, cancel fireworks after Highland Park mass shooting

The Chicago White Sox announced Monday they are canceling their planned postgame 4th of July fireworks in light of the mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

The team will still play the game as scheduled at 7:10 p.m. CT, but will hold a moment of silence before first pitch.

Our hearts are with the Highland Park community. pic.twitter.com/QMfJ9xdfoj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 4, 2022

A lone gunman reportedly opened fire on Highland Park's Independence Day parade on Monday morning, leaving six killed and 31 wounded as of the afternoon. The shooting immediately triggered a panic in an area where many people had staked out seats.

The suspect remains at large, with police urging locals to shelter in place as the manhunt is conducted.

Tributes immediately started pouring in for the community as video of the scene hit social media, including in Milwaukee, where the Brewers held a moment of silence before playing the Chicago Cubs. The WNBA's Chicago Sky also released a statement expressing support for Highland Park victims and victims of gun violence nationwide.