White Sox-Tigers Preview

The Chicago White Sox have received some strong performances from their relief corps in recent weeks, and the bullpen will become even more important Tuesday when they play a day-night doubleheader in Detroit.

Evan Marshall hasn't given up a run in his last six appearances. Aaron Bummer has allowed one earned run in his last nine outings, and Jace Fry has given up one earned run in a span that began June 26. Closer Alex Colome has allowed five earned runs beginning with an appearance on June 8.

Chicago's bullpen gave up one run in three innings during Monday's series opener, a 7-4 White Sox victory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's a big pick-me-up. Hopefully, this continues to put us back on track," manager Rick Renteria told MLB.com. "We're trying to get our starting rotation to get us deeper into games. I think we're starting to see some improvement there and ... we've had some really good relief with our guys. If we can score some runs, we'll have a chance to win some more ballgames."

Rookie right-hander Dylan Cease, the first-game starter for the White Sox on Tuesday, went deep into the game in his fifth career start on Thursday. He gave up four runs on seven hits in seven innings against the New York Mets while throwing 104 pitches.

Cease (1-4, 6.43 ERA) made his major league debut against Detroit on July 3. He gave up three runs on four hits in five innings while struggling with his control (four walks).

Left-hander Hector Santiago (1-0, 6.75 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and start the nightcap for Chicago. He signed with the White Sox on June 20 after eight relief appearances with the New York Mets, who designated him for assignment.

He pitched twice against the Tigers this season and held them scoreless in a combined three innings.

Story continues

Santiago made his major league debut with the White Sox in 2011. He returned to the organization last season after a stint with Minnesota and posted a 6-3 record and 4.41 ERA in 49 games, including seven starts.

In seven starts at Charlotte since the White Sox re-signed him, Santiago had a 1-4 record and 5.84 ERA. He's 5-6 with a 3.24 ERA in 27 career outings, including 13 starts, against Detroit.

Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris, who will oppose Cease in the day game, ended a winless drought in his last start. He held the Los Angeles Angels scoreless over five innings on July 31 to record his first victory since May 12.

Norris (3-8, 4.67 ERA) is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts against the White Sox this season, and 2-1 with a 3.96 ERA in eight career outings, including six starts, against them.

Game 2 starter Drew VerHagen has been hit hard since returning to the majors late last month. Seattle scored seven runs (six earned) on six hits in four innings against him on July 25, and the Angels scored four runs (three earned) on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings on July 30.

VerHagen has made 14 career relief appearances against the White Sox, posting a 1-0 record and 1.17 ERA.

Detroit will look to snap a four-game losing streak.

"We've got people playing all kinds of (different) positions," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "They're playing center field one day, third base the next. That's what we are right now. Moving guys from position to position, trying to get the best out of them. Some days it's good, some days it's not. (Monday) it wasn't very good."

--Field Level Media