White Sox tie MLB record, Athletics score 15 runs against Giants

The Chicago White Sox matched an MLB record as they trumped the St Louis Cardinals 7-2, while the Oakland Athletics were hot against the San Francisco Giants.

Four consecutive home runs in the fifth inning saw the White Sox equal the league record, marking the 10th time in MLB history back-to-back-to-back-to-back homers were hit.

Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez all connected in the fifth against the Cardinals on Sunday.

It is the second time in franchise history the White Sox have managed four straight home runs, having last achieved the feat in 2008.

Elsewhere, the Athletics lit up the Giants 15-3 for a series sweep in the Bay Area.

Oakland posted their 13th win in 15 games to improve their record to an MLB-best 16-6, staying atop the American League (AL) West standings by four and a half games ahead of the Houston Astros.

Yankees maintain dominance over Red Sox

The New York Yankees, once again, were too good for rivals the Boston Red Sox 4-2. Behind Mike Ford's home run and three-RBI performance, the Yankees claimed their ninth consecutive victory against the Red Sox – their longest such streak since 1952-53. The Yankees are also 9-0 at Yankee Stadium this season, which is just the third time the team have enjoyed such a start in franchise history.

Debutant Keibert Ruiz homered in his first MLB at-bat as the Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Los Angeles Angels with an 8-3 triumph. Ruiz hit a home run in the third inning – the seventh time a Dodgers player has homered in his first career at-bat and first time since Garey Ingram in 1994.

Max Scherzer struck out 10 batters over seven innings to fuel World Series champions the Washington Nationals' 6-5 win at the Baltimore Orioles. It was Scherzer's 96th game with at least 10 strikeouts, leaving him just one short of Sandy Koufax for fifth on the all-time list.

Cardinals debutant Ramirez concedes four straight homers

Talk about a day to forget. Cardinals reliever Roel Ramirez gave up four consecutive home runs on his debut. Taking to the mound in the fifth inning with the Cardinals leading 1-0, the 25-year-old Ramirez endured a horror show as he became the first pitcher to concede four straight homers in his bow.

Escobar's three-run blast lifts Diamondbacks

Eduardo Escobar was the hero for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who overcame the San Diego Padre 5-4. Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Escobar hit a three-run homer as the Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep.

Sunday's results

Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 New York Mets

Washington Nationals 6-5 Baltimore Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves 4-0 Miami Marlins

Cleveland Indians 8-5 Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins 4-2 Kansas City Royals

Houston Astros 3-2 Seattle Mariners

Chicago White Sox 7-2 St Louis Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Chicago Cubs

Colorado Rockies 10-6 Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 Los Angeles Angels

Oakland Athletics 15-3 San Francisco Giants

New York Yankees 4-2 Boston Red Sox

Mariners at Dodgers

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Dodgers (16-7) welcome the Mariners (7-16) to LA for the opening game of their series on Monday. Ross Stripling will take to the mound for the Dodgers as the Mariners counter with Justin Dunn.