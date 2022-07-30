White Sox star Tim Anderson suspended 3 games after making contact with umpire

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended three games after he made contact with umpire Nick Mahrley during a game against the Oakland A’s on Friday night, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Anderson was also fined an undisclosed amount of money.

He has appealed the suspension, meaning it will not start until that has been settled.

Anderson was upset with Mahrley after he called a strike while Anderson was at the plate in the seventh inning of Chicago's 7-3 loss to the A’s. Anderson said something to Mahrley, who then ejected him from the game.

Tim Anderson was NOT happy with the call on the first-pitch strike 😲 pic.twitter.com/vXjdqbhhfM — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 30, 2022

That’s when Anderson snapped and ran right into Mahrley's face, and the two started screaming at each other. Anderson’s helmet hit Mahrley's cap during the incident. Manager Tony La Russa was ejected from the game, too.

If the suspension sticks, it will be Anderson’s second this season. He was suspended for one game in April after making an obscene gesture.