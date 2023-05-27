White Sox sluggers Vaughn, Moncada rough up Tigers early and often in 12-3 rout

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Yoan Moncada also had three RBIs and the Chicago White Sox routed the Detroit Tigers 12-3 on Friday night.

Lance Lynn (4-5) allowed three runs — one earned — on three hits and five walks while striking out five in six innings.

Joey Wentz (1-5) gave up five runs on six hits and two walks over four innings.

The White Sox roughed up his replacement, too.

Mason Englert gave up three runs on his first 10 pitches, allowing a walk, Moncada's triple and Vaughn's homer that gave Chicago an 8-1 lead in the fifth.

The Tigers also had chances to score a lot of run, but squandered many of the opportunities and finished 1 of 9 with runners in scoring position with eight left on base.

The White Sox started strong with Vaughn's RBI double and Yasmani Grandal's two-run single in the inning. They also scored three runs in the fifth, when Vaugh hit a two-run homer and in the eighth with Moncada driving in a third run of the game on a single to make it 11-3.

To save the bullpen, Detroit put shortstop Zach Short on the mound and he threw pitches in the mid-40s and Chicago hit three singles off him — giving it 17 hits — to go ahead by nine runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Liam Hendriks threw at batting practice, moving closer to making a comeback from cancer.

“It's a really good step in the right direction,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

The 34-year-old three-time All-Star closer was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is in remission after having immunotherapy and chemotherapy.

OF Eloy Jimenez (appendectomy) has not hit well on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Birmingham, but Grifol insisted he's not concerned.

“He felt great and that's all that matters,” Grifol said.

Tigers: OF Kerry Carpenter (shoulder sprain) began a rehab assignment Friday night at Triple-A Toledo.

EXCUSED ABSENCE

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch missed the game to travel to Houston for his daughter’s high school graduation and bench coach George Lombard filled in for him in the Detroit dugout.

ON THE MOVE

White Sox OF Jake Marisnick accepted his assignment and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Detroit hosts Chicago in the third of a four-game series Saturday.

Larry Lage, The Associated Press