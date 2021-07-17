White Sox sign Lance Lynn to two-year, $38 million extension

The Chicago White Sox are locking up their All-Star pitcher for a few more seasons. Lance Lynn agreed to a two-year, $38 million extension with the club Saturday.

The team announced the news, noting that Lynn also has a team option for the 2024 MLB season.

The Chicago White Sox and All-Star right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn have agreed to terms on a two-year, $38-million contract extension, which includes a club option for the 2024 season. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 17, 2021

The deal will reportedly pay Lynn $18.5 million in both 2022 and 2023. His option is for $18 million, according to Jon Heyman.

White Sox announce they’ve extended All-Star Lance Lynn for $38M over 2 years plus a team option. Lynn gets $18.5M per year, and the option is for $18M with a $1M buyout. There are also bonuses for Cy Young finishes 1, 2 and 3. Lynn would have been a free agent. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 17, 2021

Lynn has been the team's best starter after being acquired in a trade during the offseason. In 16 starts, Lynn has a 1.99 ERA. His 28.5 percent strike out is Lynn's best figure since his 34 2/3 innings stint as a rookie.

Prior to the extension, Lynn was in the final year of his contract. He was set to become a free agent at the end of the season, but liked his time with the White Sox enough to sign a deal before hitting the market.

White Sox setting up future rotation with Lance Lynn signing

The move gives the White Sox more clarity in their rotation moving forward. While the team's rotation has been excellent in 2021, both Lynn and Carlos Rodon were set to hit the market at the end of the year. Both players made the All-Star team this season. Lynn's extension ensures he'll remain with the team moving forward. Barring an extension, Rodon will be a free agent after the World Series.

By signing Lynn, the White Sox could go into next season with Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Lynn, Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech as its rotation. Giolito has taken a step back in 2021, but Cease looks like a solid pitcher after a terrible 2020. Kopech has been used as a starter and reliever, and battled injuries, but has looked like a potential superstar when he's pitched.

While that rotation has promise, it's also fairly thin. The White Sox don't currently have much depth behind those five players, and there will be questions about how many innings Kopech can throw in his first year as a starter.

The Lynn signing won't completely fix that problem, but should help mitigate it. A dependable All-Star pitcher with a history of churning out 200-inning seasons is just what this rotation needs moving forward.

Lance Lynn signed a deal to stay with the White Sox. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

