White Sox rookie Michael Kopech the latest player exposed for racial, homophobic tweets

In a cycle that has become far too common in Major League Baseball these days, another young player is addressing homophobic and racial tweets they sent years ago. Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech was the latest player to delete and acknowledge “immature and inappropriate” tweets.

Michael Kopech has old homophobic and racial tweets exposed

The tweets were exposed following Kopech’s major-league debut Tuesday. They include a homophobic slur and racial language, and were sent in 2013 when he was 17 years old.

Warning: NSFW language





Michael Kopech acknowledges and deletes homophobic and racial tweets

Kopech told the Chicago Sun-Times the tweets were “immature and inappropriate,” and said that language does not reflect the person he is now.

“It’s unfortunate that I was ever at that point mentally but it’s not who I am now. Yeah, I cleaned some tweets up and tried to get rid of them. But, obviously, people saw them. It’s not who I am now and it’s not who I want to be.”

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn also released a statement, saying Kopech has “taken responsibility and apologized” for his words.

Statement from Rick Hahn about Michael Kopech’s since deleted offensive tweets from 2013 pic.twitter.com/gZ9M1fYdwj — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 24, 2018





Michael Kopech joins a growing list of young MLB players to have homophobic or racial tweets exposed

The 22-year-old Kopech is the latest in a line of young MLB players who have had inappropriate tweets exposed. Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader and Atlanta Braves starter Sean Newcomb addressed similar tweets earlier in the season. As did Washington Nationals infielder Trea Turner.

Story Continues

This issue isn’t just limited to baseball. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen also had offensive tweets surface just before the NFL draft.

Homophobic and racial tweets are becoming an issue for MLB

There have now been numerous instances where MLB players have been caught using offensive language. The league has treated each instance individually, though it might be time for MLB to consider a larger response.

The timing of the tweets doesn’t matter as much as the fact they happened in the first place. The language used in those tweets is damaging and alienating to a number of baseball fans.

MLB and its players have pushed an anti-bullying campaign in 2018, which suggests the league wants to promote a more inclusive game. These tweets — regardless of when they were sent — shows the league must do more to educate players, both professional and amateur.

Michael Kopech has acknowledged and deleted tweets using offensive language. (AP Photo/David Banks)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Pat Forde: OSU’s Meyer decision shows winning is everything

• Ex-MLB manager ups the ante with epic meltdown

• Cowboys star out indefinitely with rare autoimmune disease

• Kevin Iole: UFC announces historic superfight

