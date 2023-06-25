White Sox and Red Sox meet, winner claims 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (40-38, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-45, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (0-0); White Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago is 33-45 overall and 19-20 at home. The White Sox are 12-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston is 19-20 in road games and 40-38 overall. The Red Sox have a 31-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 19 home runs while slugging .535. Andrew Benintendi is 15-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 18 home runs while slugging .490. Justin Turner is 14-for-43 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: day-to-day (undisclosed), James Paxton: day-to-day (knee), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press