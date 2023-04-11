White Sox place SS Tim Anderson on IL with sprained knee, out 2-4 weeks

The Chicago White Sox will be without Tim Anderson for a while.

The All-Star shortstop has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and is expected to missed 2-4 weeks. Lenyn Sosa, who has hit 448/.556/.828 in nine games for Triple-A Charlotte, has been recalled in a corresponding move.

Anderson is estimated to miss 2-4 weeks after suffering the injury in yesterday’s series opener at the Twins. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 11, 2023

The injury appeared to occur Monday against the Minnesota Twins on a failed double play attempt. A groundball to third baseman Hanser Alberto with runners on first and second resulted in Anderson receiving the ball near third, at which point the Twins' Matt Wallner dove toward the base — with Anderson's lower left leg in the way.

Anderson left the game in the sixth inning with what the White Sox called left knee soreness.

#MNTwins Matt Wallner advances to 3rd on an awkward-looking & failed double play attempt by #WhiteSox. CWS SS Tim Anderson now down on the ground with a banged-up knee. Anderson is staying in the game for now. pic.twitter.com/hux3nmXZrg — Talkin' Twins ⚾️ (@TalkinTwins) April 10, 2023

The injury interrupts a decent start to the season for Anderson, who was hitting 14-for-17 (.298) with five stolen bases and nine RBIs.

Injuries have been a recurring problem for Anderson, even as he's earned All-Star nods in his last two seasons and a Silver Slugger in the truncated 2020 pandemic season. He missed the final two months of last season with a torn ligament in his left hand and hasn't played more than 125 games in a season since 2018.

This injury might mean that streak continues. When healthy, he's been one of the best pure hitters in baseball, hitting .317/.346/.472 since 2019.