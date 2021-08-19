White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn ejected after throwing belt at umpire during foreign substance check

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn was ejected from their 3-2 win over the Oakland A’s on Wednesday night after he threw his belt at an umpire during a foreign substance check.

Lynn was in the dugout halfway through the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field, and tossed his belt at third-base umpire Nic Lentz as he was performing the foreign substance check. The umpire instantly threw him out of the game.

While White Sox manager Tony La Russa tried to speak with umpires about it briefly on the field, it didn’t change their minds. Lynn, clearly, wasn’t happy about it.

Lynn: ‘I felt completely miserable’

Lynn said after the game that the umpire was late checking him between innings, and that he had gone into the dugout to see their trainer when he was asked for his belt.

“I was coming off the mound and he was late getting over so I left my glove and my hat,” Lynn said, via MLB.com’s Scott Merkin . “And then while I was going down the dugout to see the trainer because I’m dealing with something, he yells at me he needs to see my belt. So I tossed it up and he throws me out.”

La Russa said after the game that the reasoning was simple, and that he hoped there wouldn’t be a suspension.

“He’s late getting over there,” Lynn said, via MLB.com’s Scott Merkin . “I’m trying to get some work done to get back out for the fifth and obviously I hurt his feelings. He threw me out because I tossed my belt. I said, ‘Well if you were over there on time we wouldn’t have this problem.’”

Despite Lynn’s ejection, the White Sox still picked up the 3-2 win — which marked their third straight against the A’s.

Lynn allowed one run and three hits on 88 pitches in his four innings.

“I felt completely miserable, but when you get out of that and only give up one run and we win, that’s what it’s all about,” he said, via MLB.com’s Scott Merkin . “I wish I could have gone deeper, but I didn’t get that opportunity. It was taken from me. I’m going to get myself ready for the next one.”

