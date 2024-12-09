New White Sox manager Will Venable keeps Grady Sizemore on as offensive coordinator

CHICAGO (AP) — Grady Sizemore is staying with the Chicago White Sox, serving as the offensive coordinator under first-year manager Will Venable.

Sizemore was elevated to interim manager when Chicago fired Pedro Grifol in August. The former big league outfielder guided the team to a 13-32 record down the stretch as the White Sox went 41-121 to break the post-1900 major league record for losses in a season.

Shortly after Venable was hired in October, he said he anticipated Sizemore being a part of his first staff with his new team.

The White Sox announced Sizemore and the rest of the team's coaches on Monday. Also sticking around from the 2024 staff; pitching coach Ethan Katz, hitting coach Marcus Thames, assistant pitching coach Matt Wise, first base/outfield coach Jason Bourgeois, third base/infield coach Justin Jirschele and catching coach Drew Butera.

Walker McKinven was hired as Venable's bench coach. McKinven, 35, spent the last five seasons on the coaching staff for the Milwaukee Brewers. The Evanston, Illinois, native was the run prevention coordinator for the NL Central champions this year.

Joel McKeithan was hired as an assistant hitting coach. McKeithan, 33, was the hitting coach for the Cincinnati Reds for the last two seasons. He originally joined the Reds organization as the assistant hitting coach before the 2022 season.

The White Sox said Mike Gellinger and Doug Sisson, who were added to the big league coaching staff in August, will be reassigned within the organization.

The Associated Press