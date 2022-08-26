White Sox lose in extra innings after OF bobbles game-ending out

The Chicago White Sox lost a baseball game to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. It was not a particularly fun way to lose a baseball game.

Up 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks induced a catchable foul ball while facing Orioles rookie Kyle Stowers. White Sox left fielder Adam Engel got a good enough jump on the ball that he reached its destination with a few steps to spare.

Unfortunately for the White Sox, Engel bobbled the foul ball.

Even more unfortunately for the White Sox, Hendriks hung a curveball two pitches later after getting ahead 0-2 on Stowers. The rookie, who entered the game hitting 150/.191/.200 in six games as a big-leaguer, turned the mistake pitch into his first career home run to tie the game.

KYLE STOWERS TIES THE BALL GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/iRumHd1PMK — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 26, 2022

Hendriks struck out the next batter, Austin Hays, to end the inning and send the game to extras, where the Orioles came out on top 4-3 in the 11th inning.

Anthony Santander hit the walk-off single to score the ghost runner:

The win continues the Orioles' penchant for chaotic wins over the course of their hot streak and improves their record to 65-59, keeping them 2.5 games back from the Seattle Mariners for the third wild-card spot. Meanwhile, the loss pushes the 62-60 White Sox further out of playoff contention.