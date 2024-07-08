White Sox host the Twins to open 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (51-39, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-66, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: TBD; White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-7, 5.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -189, White Sox +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 16-29 record in home games and a 26-66 record overall. The White Sox are 14-53 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Minnesota is 51-39 overall and 24-21 on the road. The Twins have a 19-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Monday for the eighth time this season. The Twins are up 7-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads Chicago with 16 home runs while slugging .445. Luis Robert is 13-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers leads the Twins with 14 home runs while slugging .481. Jose Miranda is 19-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 7-3, .314 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (hand), Austin Martin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (abductor), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (arm), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press