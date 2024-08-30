White Sox host the Mets on home losing streak

New York Mets (70-64, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-104, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0); White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (2-8, 4.57 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -227, White Sox +186; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the New York Mets looking to break their nine-game home losing streak.

Chicago is 31-104 overall and 18-51 at home. The White Sox are 23-44 in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 70-64 record overall and a 35-31 record in road games. The Mets have hit 171 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles and 15 home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 6-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 35 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 79 RBI for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 8-for-36 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .233 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Mets: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press