White Sox host Detroit Tigers, look to break home skid

Detroit Tigers (63-66, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-98, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (14-4, 2.49 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 185 strikeouts); White Sox: Ky Bush (0-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -159, White Sox +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to break their three-game home skid with a win over the Detroit Tigers.

Chicago has an 18-45 record at home and a 31-98 record overall. The White Sox have a 17-75 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Detroit has a 63-66 record overall and a 32-34 record on the road. The Tigers are 51-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday's game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 27 doubles and 14 home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 15-for-35 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 18 home runs while slugging .485. Colt Keith is 14-for-41 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press