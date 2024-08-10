White Sox host the Cubs on 11-game home slide

Chicago Cubs (58-60, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (28-90, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (3-5, 3.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-11, 5.53 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -147, White Sox +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to break their 11-game home slide with a win over the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 17-41 record at home and a 28-90 record overall. The White Sox are 8-26 in games decided by one run.

Chicago has gone 26-33 in road games and 58-60 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with 14 home runs while slugging .397. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-35 with five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 65 RBI while hitting .229 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-42 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .220 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press