White Sox hit 4 consecutive homers in victory over Cardinals

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Sunday.

Ramirez is the first pitcher to allow four straight homers in his debut. Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run fifth inning.

It was the 10th time in major league history a team hit four straight homers. The only other time the White Sox did it was on Aug. 14, 2008, against Kansas City, when Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramirez and Juan Uribe connected.

The White Sox got another solid start from Dallas Keuchel (3-2) and won for just the third time in 11 home games.

St. Louis right-hander Dakota Hudson (0-2) allowed one run in four innings in his first start since July 26.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered twice, and the Indians beat the Tigers for the 20th straight time, nearing the major league record for most consecutive wins by a team over a single opponent.

Baltimore holds the mark with 23 straight wins over Kansas City in 1969-70. The Indians can match the record when they host Detroit in a three-game series next weekend.

The New York Yankees currently have an active streak of 18 straight wins against the Orioles.

Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Sandy Leon also homered as the Indians connected a season-high five times. Oliver Perez (1-0) got the win.

Detroit star Miguel Cabrera had a pair of game-tying singles, driving in three runs. John Schreiber (0-1) got the loss.

ATHLETICS 15, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Piscotty, Chad Pinder and Marcus Semien homered during Oakland's nine-run fifth inning, powering the A's to their fourth straight win.

Piscotty matched his career high with five RBIs as the A’s, with the best record in the AL, won for the 13th time in 15 games.

Oakland's Mike Fiers (2-1) permitted two runs and seven hits in six innings.

Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford homered for San Francisco. Logan Webb (1-2) issued five walks in 4 1/3 innings.

DODGERS 8, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Keibert Ruiz homered in his first major league at-bat, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer and the Dodgers swept the Freeway Series.

Max Muncy and Matt Beaty also connected for the NL-leading Dodgers (16-7), who have won a season-best five straight. Scott Alexander (1-0) got the win.

The Dodgers swept a three-game series at Angel Stadium for the first time since interleague play began in 1997, although the Angels still hold a 70-57 overall lead in the rivalry.

Anthony Rendon homered for the fifth time in six games for the Angels, who have lost four straight. Julio Teherán (0-2) got the loss.

YANKEES 4, RED SOX 2

NEW YORK (AP) — J.A. Happ won in his return to New York’s rotation after being skipped for a turn, and the Yankees earned their ninth straight victory over the Red Sox in their best spurt against their rival in nearly 70 years.

Hours after second baseman DJ LeMahieu joined Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, Mike Ford drove in three runs for New York. Happ (1-1) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings in his first home start this year, giving up Kevin Pillar’s homer in the third.

AL East-leading New York improved to 15-6 as the schedule passed the one-third point.

Boston has been outscored 67-31 during a seven-game losing streak, dropping to an AL-worst 6-16. Red Sox right-hander Chris Mazza (0-1) allowed four runs and eight hits in three innings.

Zack Britton worked the ninth for eighth save, allowing an unearned run while finishing the five-hitter.

NATIONALS 6, ORIOLES 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings, and Washington went ahead to stay with an unearned run in the eighth.

With the victory, the defending World Series champion Nationals won the three-game series and climbed out of last place in the NL East at 8-11.

Washington got the decisive run after Scherzer (2-1) blew a four-run lead during an up-and-down performance in which he gave up a pair of solo homers to Anthony Santander and a three-run shot to Pedro Severino. Travis Lakins (2-1) was charged with the loss.

Tanner Rainey struck out the side in the eighth and Daniel Hudson got three outs for his fourth save.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 2

